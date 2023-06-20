IMD gives major weather update amid deadly heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Eleven more patients admitted at Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district hospital died due to various ailments on Monday, taking the death toll to 68 in five days, officials said. A committee of the health department, which was sent to the district on Sunday from Lucknow to ascertain the cause of deaths, inspected various areas of the district on Monday.

The deaths come amid the heatwave conditions in the region. However, Ballia Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jayant Kumar has said only two people died due to heat stroke in the district till Sunday.

Ballia, along with the entire central and eastern UP, is reeling under sultry weather. As per the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Ballia was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six notches above normal.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the heat wave/severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue in Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh and will gradually decrease from June 20.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, reviewed the prevailing heat wave conditions in the state with top officials. He directed officials to make effective arrangements for the protection of the common man, livestock, and wildlife.

The Chief Minister said that common people should be made aware of the symptoms of sunstroke and its prevention. A daily bulletin of weather forecasts should be issued from the level of the Relief Commissioner's office, he added.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister directed the setting up of water kiosks in public places and social and religious organisations should be involved in this initiative. The Chief Minister further directed that there should be no unnecessary power cuts and faults should be set right without delay.