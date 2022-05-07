IMD cyclone alert: Heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, Andhra and West Bengal

(Image Source: IANS/File)

The low pressure area over South Andaman Sea is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by early next week, IMD officials said. The India Meteorological Department has said that the weather system is likely to move northwestwards and turn into a pressure area by Saturday over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

It may turn into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening. The Met Office has also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday next week in view of the cyclonic storm. According to the Odisha government, the disaster response force and fire services have been asked to be ready in view of the weather forecast.

Read | Odisha cyclone update: Cyclonic storm to intensify by May 8, fishermen are advised to do this

The region had experienced cyclonic storms in the last three summers. In Odisha, there was Yaas in 2021, Amphan in 2020 and Fani in 2019. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that the low pressure area is moving north-westwards and turning into a pressure area in southeast Bay of Bengal.

It can reach the coast by May 10. Mohapatra said, "We have not yet predicted where it will knock. We have also not made any mention of the possible wind speed." Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said, "We have called 17 teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Response Force) and 175 teams of fire department."

Read | Cyclone alert in 18 Odisha districts, administration asked to be prepared

Authorities have been requested to keep 10 more teams ready for any emergency. Jena said that the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have been asked to remain vigilant to keep an eye on the movement of fishermen in the sea. Mohapatra said that only after the formation of the pressure area on May 7, IMD can give information about the cyclone, its wind speed, and areas that it will affect.

The fishermen have been asked not to venture out in the sea due to the high waves rising from May 9. "We estimate that the wind speed will be 80-90 kmph during the cyclonic storm," IMD official said. Director General of Fire Services SK Upadhyay said that leave of fire brigade personnel have been cancelled. Jena said that the District Collectors have been alerted and asked to take all necessary steps.

(With Agency Inputs)