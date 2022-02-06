‘Her songs brought out variety of emotions’: PM Modi mourns death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Just moments after the news broke out that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned her death, penning a heartfelt statement about her contributions towards music and the country.

While recognizing the contributions of the singer towards the Indian film industry and also towards the country, PM Modi said that her songs always invoked a variety of emotions. The prime minister also remembered Mangeshkar’s passion for the development of India.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 February 6, 2022

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on February 6. She was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19 in January 2022.

Lata Mangeshkar was affectionately known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ and revolutionized the Indian film and music industry with some of the most melodious and resonating tracks in the history of the industry over the seven-decade long career.

The legendary singer had been awarded the Padma Bushan in 1969, and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999 for her contributions to the arts and culture of India. She was later bestowed with the Bharat Ratna in 2001, which is the highest civilian honour in India.