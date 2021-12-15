Harbhajan Singh to join Congress? Navjot Singh Sidhu hints

Politics events in Punjab are intensifying ahead of the assembly elections to be held in the state next year. Meanwhile, the discussion of cricketer Harbhajan Singh joining the Congress has also started.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a photo on the microblogging website Twitter in which both Sidhu and Harbhajan can be seen together. "Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star," the caption of the picture reads.

Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star pic.twitter.com/5TWhPzFpNl December 15, 2021

With this tweet, new discussions have started regarding the possibilities in the state. It is being speculated that in the next few days, Harbhajan might make an announcement regarding this. However, for the time being, he has kept silence on Sidhu's tweet.

Notably, for the elections to the Punjab Assembly, the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are working in full force to woo the voters in the state. After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi is currently heading the Congress government in Punjab. At the same time, out of power for the last 5 years, SAD has tied up with BSP, while BJP and Captain Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress Party are exploring the possibilities of an alliance. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party is currently on its own in the electoral fray.