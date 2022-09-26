Ghulam Nabi Azad launches ‘Democratic Azad Party’ ahead of J-K polls, says ‘age no bar’ in new party

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had resigned from the Congress party last month, launched his new political party today and revealed the name of the same during a press conference on Monday.

According to a media report, Azad announced that his new party will be called the Democratic Azad Party. The veteran politician further stressed that age will not be a bar in his new party, and senior as well as junior members will coexist peacefully.

Earlier, Ghulam Nabi Azad had announced that the name of his party as well as the flag will be decided by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. During the press event, the J&K politician announced that they had received over 1,500 suggestions for the name.

While addressing the event in Jammu, GN Azad said, “Around 1,500 names for my new party were sent to us, in Urdu, Sanskrit. The mix of Hindi and Urdu is 'Hindustani'. We want the name to be democratic, peaceful & independent.”

Announcing the name of the new party at a press conference here, Azad said that the outfit will be secular, democratic, and independent from any influence. This development comes nearly a month after he left the Congress party after 50 years of loyalty.

Azad also unveiled the flag of the Democratic Azad Party. The flag has three colours - mustard, white and blue. Earlier, the former Congress leader had said that his new party will have the aim of restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir if they come to power.

Last month, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress party, writing a scathing five-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi where he took potshots at the Gandhi family and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, calling him “immature” and “childish”.

In the hard-hitting five-page letter, Azad had claimed that a coterie runs the party while Sonia Gandhi was just "a nominal head" and all the major decisions were taken by "Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".

(With ANI inputs)

