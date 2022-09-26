After farmers’ protests, Hollywood actor John Cusack tweets about Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

John Cusack and Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

With the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra advancing with full force, many people have started to show their support for the movement. Among those appreciating the campaign launched by the Congress party is renowned Hollywood actor John Cusack.

John Cusack, who is known for movies like 2012 and Say Anything, had extended his support for many movements such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and the farmers' protests, and now has lauded the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being led by Rahul Gandhi.

Lauding Rahul Gandhi for his efforts in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, John Cusack wrote on Twitter, “Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir - from Kerala." The Hollywood actor further added, “Yes - solidarity - to all anti-fascists everywhere!”

Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir - from Kerala - — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 23, 2022

Cusack also received a lot of praise and appreciation for his tweet about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, others slammed him for supporting the opposition party, terming it as the “fall of John Cusack.”

The Congress party launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this month, with the aim of uniting the country and spreading their ideals and followings. The foot march is being led by Rahul Gandhi, along with several other senior Congress leaders.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7, with the padayatra beginning in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and ending in Kashmir. The rally is expected to last a total of five months and has the purpose of “uniting and connecting” the country through this march.

Through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs have aimed to spread awareness about unemployment, inflation, and other issues pertaining to the country.

READ | MEA Jaishankar calls out American media for its ‘biased’ coverage of India, takes dig at The Washington Post