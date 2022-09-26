Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

After farmers’ protests, Hollywood actor John Cusack tweets about Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Popular Hollywood actor John Cusack recently appreciated Rahul Gandhi for embarking on the 150-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

After farmers’ protests, Hollywood actor John Cusack tweets about Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Cusack and Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

With the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra advancing with full force, many people have started to show their support for the movement. Among those appreciating the campaign launched by the Congress party is renowned Hollywood actor John Cusack.

John Cusack, who is known for movies like 2012 and Say Anything, had extended his support for many movements such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and the farmers' protests, and now has lauded the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being led by Rahul Gandhi.

Lauding Rahul Gandhi for his efforts in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, John Cusack wrote on Twitter, “Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir - from Kerala." The Hollywood actor further added, “Yes - solidarity - to all anti-fascists everywhere!”

 

 

Cusack also received a lot of praise and appreciation for his tweet about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, others slammed him for supporting the opposition party, terming it as the “fall of John Cusack.”

The Congress party launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this month, with the aim of uniting the country and spreading their ideals and followings. The foot march is being led by Rahul Gandhi, along with several other senior Congress leaders.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7, with the padayatra beginning in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and ending in Kashmir. The rally is expected to last a total of five months and has the purpose of “uniting and connecting” the country through this march.

Through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs have aimed to spread awareness about unemployment, inflation, and other issues pertaining to the country. 

READ | MEA Jaishankar calls out American media for its ‘biased’ coverage of India, takes dig at The Washington Post

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.