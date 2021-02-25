From Kisan Credit Cards to crop insurance scheme, govt wants to bring paradigm shift in agri sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government wants to bring a paradigm shift in the agri sector with initiatives such as Kisan Credit Cards and crop insurance scheme. Addressing a public meeting in Coimbatore, the Prime Minister said his government has raised the minimum support price (MSP) which was long overdue.

"It has been our honour to work for small farmers of India. In the past 7 years, our efforts for small farmers are aimed at giving them a life of prosperity and dignity. From Kisan Credit Cards to Soil Health Cards, from e-NAM to an effective crop insurance scheme, we want to bring a paradigm shift in the agri sector. We do not want our small farmer to feel dependent on anyone or feel suffocated due to middlemen," he said.

"The PM Kisan scheme just completed two years yesterday. Eleven crore farmers have gained from this scheme. For many years, farmers demanded raise in the MSP but it was our government that had the opportunity to bring a holistic MSP raise," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the Central government has modernised the textile infrastructure. "Seven textile parks will come up in three years. Exports of leather products, garments and handicrafts are being encouraged. The textile was also an integral part of the PLI scheme announced late last year," he said.

PM Modi highlighted that the role of MSMEs in creating Atmanirbhar Bharat is valuable. "I assure the MSME sector that my government and I are with them in their efforts. The role of MSMEs in creating Atmanirbhar Bharat is valuable. I want to applaud the MSMEs of Coimbatore for creating wealth and adding value. The government of India has taken several steps to help MSMEs. One example is the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme," he said.

"In the post-COVID period, this scheme has been important for MSMEs. MSMEs in Tamil Nadu have benefited greatly under this. Almost Rs 14,000 crore has been sanctioned for 3.5 lakh MSMEs across the state. In Coimbatore, almost 25,000 small business units have benefited from this scheme," the Prime Minister pointed out.