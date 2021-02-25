Headlines

India

PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today to launch multiple developmental projects

Puducherry has announced a holiday for government and private schools today as traffic in the city has been diverted due to PM Modi's visit.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 06:08 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on February 25, Thursday, and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives.

Puducherry school education department has announced a holiday for government and private schools today as traffic in the city has been diverted due to Prime Minister's visit.

List of developmental projects to be launched in Puducherry

1. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 4 laning of NH45-A - 56 kms Sattanathapuram - Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal district in Puducherry at around 11:30 am.

The capital cost to be incurred in this project is about Rs 2,426 crores.

2. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus- Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 491 crore.

3. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme.

4. He will inaugurate the Blood Centre at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, which will function as a research laboratory and a training centre for short- term and continuous blood bank personnel training in all aspects of transfusion.

List of developmental projects to be launched in Tamil Nadu

1. In Tamil Nadu at around 4 pm, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project.

"It is a lignite-based power plant designed for power generation capacity of 1000 MW, and has two units of 500 MW capacity each," read the release.

"Built at a cost of about Rs 8000 crore, the pit head power plant will utilise lignite as fuel from the existing mines of Neyveli, which have sufficient lignite reserves for meeting the lifetime requirement of the project. The Plant has been designed for 100 percent Ash utilization," it said.

"The power generated would benefit Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry, with Tamil Nadu having a major share of about 65 percent," it added.

2. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 709 MW Solar Power Project of NLCIL, established over an area of about 2670 acres of land across the districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar.

The project has been set up at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore.

3. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project System.

The extension, renovation and modernisation of the Lower Bhavani System has been taken up at a cost of Rs 934 crore under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance.

4. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 8-laning of Korampallam Bridge and Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at V.O.Chidambaranar Port.

5. He will lay the foundation stone for design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 5MW grid-connected ground-based solar power plant at V.O.Chidambaranar Port.

6. He will inaugurate the tenements constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme.

7. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine Smart Cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

