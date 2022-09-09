'Fired missiles on me, I only retaliated with a 303 rifle': Ghulam Nabi Azad attacks Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad - File Photo

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former Union minister who recently severed ties with the Congress after five decades of service, said that he only shot back with a rifle because the party's officials had previously launched missiles at him.

Mr. Azad, speaking at a public gathering in Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, stated, "They (Congress) fired missiles on me, I only retaliated with a 303 rifle and they were destroyed. What would have happened had I used a ballistic missile? they must disappear."

He avoided commenting on Rajeev Gandhi or Indira Gandhi, however.

"Since I have been a member of the party for 52 years and consider Rajeev Gandhi to be my brother and Indira Gandhi to be my mother, I have no desire to even use words against them," he said.

Mr Azad stated his intention to start his own political party focused on the restoration of full statehood in his first public gathering in Jammu after leaving the Congress.

"I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," he said.

Azad served as the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir from 2005 until 2008.

On August 26, he resigned from his main membership in Congress and all posts inside the organisation in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. He sent an open letter to party officials, singling out Rahul Gandhi, criticising the party's administration during the previous decade.

Mr. Azad had written a scathing five-page letter in which he alleged that "Rahul Gandhi or much worse, his security guards and PAs" ran the party and that Sonia Gandhi was only "a nominal leader."

Mr. Azad had previously said that he was tendering his resignation with "great regret and an extremely leaden heart," ending his 50-year affiliation with the Congress. He has held the office of Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader before.

(With inputs from ANI)