Featuring visionary leaders and their awe inspiring leadership extraordinaire

Embark on this extraordinary journey of these visionary leaders.

Some leaders have ability to inspire and earn respect due to their inherent talent for innovation, empowerment, and inspiring others to take meaningful actions. Embark on this extraordinary journey of these Visionary leaders.

1. Dr.Hiranandani, the Ace investor, Fund Manager and Entrepreneur

UK based, SRAM & MRAM Group, headed by Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, is an international conglomerate with 8 global alliances, 10 companies spread across 35+ locations in 5 continents. The company’s footprints are spread across multifarious services, business verticals, and operations with its core business being Fund Management, FOREX Management. The SRAM & MRAM Technologies and Projects India Pvt Limited, the Indian unit of UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group, has largely invested in semiconductor, Real Estate, Electric Vehicles, Solar Energy, Cargo and Logistics and Health sector in India. A Ph.D. in Finance and Financial Management Services, Dr. Hiranandani is a visionary par excellence who has single-handedly built a company with diverse offerings in the fields of Information Technology, Agriculture, Hospitality and Solutions, Neutral Networks, Artificial Intelligence and many more.

2. Nitin Jain - C.E.O - India PR Distribution, India’s top trusted PR agency

Nitin Jain is the CEO and Founder of India PR Distribution, based in Gurgaon. India PR Distribution is one of the top PR agencies in India, providing Digital PR and Press Release Distribution services. Under Nitin’s leadership, India PR Distribution has emerged as one of the fastest-growing PR agencies, known for its effective and comprehensive public relations strategies. Jain's expertise and innovative approach have significantly contributed to the company's success, making it a go-to choice for clients seeking impactful PR solutions. Nitin and his team have launched organic Press Release distribution, regional digital PR publication and many other PR solutions that many other agencies now follow. You can visit the official website of India PR Distribution at https://www.IndiaPRDistribution.com

3. Aravind Arasavilli, Chairman Exxeella Education Group, LLC

Arasavilli Aravind has completed his MBA from the United States and moved back to India in the year 2011 and started a career guidance firm known as Exxeella Education Group in his hometown Vijayawada, extending its presence to six cities in India. Exxeella ( https://www.exxeella.com ) has a unique perspective on the needs and aspirations of students looking to pursue higher education abroad. Mr. Aravind Arasavilliand's personal journey inspired him to start an organization that would provide comprehensive guidance and support to students and their families. Exxeella Education Group has created a wide network of partners and universities around the world to help students.

4. Mr.SRIRAM NATARAJAN, FOUNDER DIRECTOR & CEO OF MOLBIO DIAGNOSTICS PVT. LTD.

Sriram Natarajan, a technocrat, is the founder Director and Chief Executive Officer of Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. He holds M.Sc, M.Phil. degrees, has four years of academic research experience and 40 years of experience in developing, manufacturing and marketing Diagnostic devices and kits, catering to worldwide markets in both the private and the public sector. Mr Sriram’s commitment to disease elimination is unwavering, and he’s constantly working to create better and more timely solutions for detecting a range of infectious (such as TB, malaria, COVID-19, cervical cancer, HIV or hepatitis) and non-communicable diseases. With Molbio’s current and upcoming platforms, Mr Sriram has built an ecosystem that makes healthcare accessible to all levels of the healthcare chain.

5. Dr Murray Tod - Founding Master, Wellington College Pune

Dr Murray Tod is the founding master of Wellington College Pune, the first Wellington school in India. Dr Murray Tod has completed his MA in History, Politics and Philosophy from the University of Glasgow and later obtained his PhD in Scottish Medieval History. Wellington College International, Pune (WCIP)- an affiliate of Wellington College UK- is among the top IB schools in the world that has been providing world-class education for 170 years. Dr Tod has been the headmaster at Epsom College in Malaysia (ECiM) and Merchiston International School, in China. With a wealth of experience from his first two Headships and an international background, Dr Tod regards himself as a committed boarding schoolmaster and is excited to uphold the distinct values of a Wellington education.

6. Dr. Sujit Paul - Group CEO - Zota Healthcare Ltd.

Sujit Paul, the Group CEO - Zota Healthcare Ltd., leads the domestic and international businesses. An industry veteran with many years in senior leadership roles. He carries more than two & half decades of rich experience in setting up, scaling and operating for diverse plethora of brands such as Reliance Pharma Retail, Asian Paints, Bata, Kodak, Apollo Pharmacy, Trust Pharmacy, Columbia Asia Hospital, CAH Clinics and many more. He has the unique distinction of serving as a consultant & advisor to multiple International Beauty & Retail brands. He has been featured in innumerable National and International news, media, TV Interview, and magazines consistently. Sujit Paul is an avid reader, author, motivational speaker, coach and mentor, he has been setting the direction for all towards “Positive living"

7. Hira Rajkumar Ludhani, Director of Evershine Group

Hira Rajkumar Ludhani, the Director of Evershine Group, spearheads the company with a visionary zeal, embodying its core values. Evershine Builders, incorporated in 1960, has built a strong reputation as a pioneer in the Indian real estate industry..Evershine's motto - 'Deliver homes for a better lifestyle for every budget' drives their commitment to serve all age groups, prioritising environmental preservation, seamless integration of green spaces, and ensuring customer happiness and has a track record of constructing approximately 18,000,000 square feet and providing homes to over 60,000 happy families. Renowned for his innovative spirit, Ludhani strategically integrates cutting-edge technologies, ensuring Evershine Group's agility and responsiveness to market demands. Leveraging his extensive expertise, he propels Evershine Group to thrive, setting unprecedented benchmarks for excellence in the real estate industry.

8. Mr. Kaushal Mehta, Managing Director of Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Kaushal Mehta, the accomplished Managing Director at WalPlast, is a pioneering name in the realm of building construction materials. Under Mr. Mehta’s astute leadership, WalPlast has risen as a cornerstone in the construction industry, known for its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to quality. Founded in 2004 as a part of the DryChem group, an Indian Multinational Corporation, Walplast Products Pvt Ltd has swiftly become a leading and respected player in the building materials industry. As the third-largest manufacturer of wall putty in India, Walplast has significantly impacted the construction landscape. With a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of the construction landscape, Mr. Mehta has not only propelled WalPlast to new heights but has also contributed significantly to shaping the dynamics of the sector.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.