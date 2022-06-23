Eknath Shinde says must get out of 'unnatural alliance' for party survival, Uddhav Thackeray's response

(Image Source: IANS/Twitter)

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, in a tweet wrote that it is crucial now to get out of the 'unnatural alliance' for the survival of the party and Shiv Sainiks. Taking to Twitter, he, however, added that the decisions need to be taken in the interest of the state.

"In the last 2.5 years, Shiv Sena has only suffered and other parties have benefited. Where other parties have got stronger, the Sena has only weakened," Shinde wrote. This comes amid the alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi suggesting that the rebel leader be named the Chief Minister, say sources.

Read | Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray packs bags, leaves official residence for family home 'Matoshree'

Eknath Shinde is insistent that the Shiv Sena restore its alliance with the BJP but Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not feel it is right to do so. "Some are saying that we should go with BJP. But how do we do that. We were with them and have suffered. Why should we go with them," Uddhav Thackeray reportedly told party leaders at an emergency meeting yesterday.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray in an 18-minute emotional live webcast offered to quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister. He added that he would be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him. Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to step down if the rebel leader Eknath Shinde and MLAs supporting him ask him to do so.

He also admitted to being inexperienced and clarified that a spine surgery late last year kept him away from meeting people.

"If my own people do not want me, I don't want to stick to power. I am ready with my resignation letter even if one rebel comes and tells me face to face that he doesn't want me as Chief Minister. I am also ready to quit as Shiv Sena president if Shiv Sainiks tell me so. I face challenges head on and never turn my back on them," he said.