Diwali gift: Chennai jewellery shop owner gives cars, bikes to employees

Chennai jewellery shop owner has said that the Diwali gift is to encourage his employees' work and add something special to their lives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Diwali gift: Chennai jewellery shop owner gives cars, bikes to employees (Photo: ANI)

As Diwali is just around the corner, a Chennai-based jewellery shop owner brings happiness to his employees by gifting cars and bikes to them on Sunday. The owner Jayanthi Lal has said 10 employees have been gifted cars while 20 have been gifted bikes. He also lauded the staff for supporting him thoroughly.

Jayanthi Lal said, "They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work". Earlier, the owner of Chalani Jewellery gifted eight cars and 18 bikes to his staff and colleagues. While some of them were surprised, others were left with tears of happiness.

"This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits," he said.

"They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," he further said.

Diwali 2022

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan. This year Diwali is being celebrated on Monday, October 24.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

(With inputs from ANI)

