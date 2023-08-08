Headlines

Rahul Gandhi’s MP status restored, will he get his government house back?

Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain closed today as UPSA calls for protest, check full list here

Explainer: What is Delhi Services Bill, and how it will change power dynamics in national capital?

Monsoon session: Discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today

Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security and grabs her hand, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rahul Gandhi’s MP status restored, will he get his government house back?

Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain closed today as UPSA calls for protest, check full list here

Explainer: What is Delhi Services Bill, and how it will change power dynamics in national capital?

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security and grabs her hand, video goes viral

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

HomeIndia

India

Monsoon session: Discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Lok Sabha is set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government on Tuesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose membership was restored following a Supreme Court direction, is likely to be the lead speaker of the Opposition bloc INDIA.

Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi's motion of no-confidence has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business and takes place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both the Houses of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"Definitely, he will speak (jaroor bolenge)," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters in Delhi when asked whether Gandhi will speak on the no-trust motion on Tuesday. Political observers believe that the Opposition had given a platform to the Prime Minister, who is known for his oratorical skills, to forcefully make his points during the reply to the debate on the no-trust motion.

READ | 'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

Gandhi returned to a rousing welcome in Parliament on Monday afternoon soon after the Lok Sabha revoked his disqualification as member after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case in which he was awarded a maximum two year sentence.

The maximum jail term to Gandhi had triggered provisions of the Representation of the People Act leading to his automatic disqualification from the Lok Sabha on March 24. Gandhi had approached the Supreme Court after he failed to get relief from the Gujarat High Court.

The Monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur and the Opposition insisting on a statement from the Prime Minister in the House. Home Minister Amit Shah has told Parliament that he was ready to respond to any debate on Manipur, an offer the Opposition had rejected. The BJP is expected to raise the issue of electoral violence in West Bengal and incidents of atrocities against women in Rajasthan.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Is crying good for you? Know how it improves your mental health

Meet IITian who left Rs 1.3 crore job to start India's first tech-enabled coffee business

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to ‘kill more Sikhs’, burn gurudwara

Pakistan agrees to send its cricket team to India for ICC World Cup 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad appoints ex-New Zealand all-rounder as head coach

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE