'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

Delhi Services Bill passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday with 131 ayes and 102 noes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill on Monday with 131 votes in favour and 102 against. Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it was a 'black day' for India's democracy. The Delhi CM also accused the Centre of trying to 'usurp' power through the backdoor.

He also said that it was an "insult" to the right to vote of the people of Delhi. The contentious bill gives the Central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government. " BJP is just trying to stop our good work. They are hindering the development work. They are trying to stop me from working. This time public will not let them win any seat," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

In a video message, Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said the people of Delhi will not give even a single seat to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was not able to compete with him and the AAP government's work and so was therefore "torturing" the people of Delhi. Asserting that he is the "son of Delhi", Kejriwal claimed that people liked him.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill, 131 MPs vote in favour
 

