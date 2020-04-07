Detained under stringent PSA, Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who was detained after the abrogation of Article 370, has been shifted from a make-shift jail to her residence but will continue to be in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The Jammu and Kashmir Home department issued an order regarding her shifting to the residence on Tuesday. The order stated that she was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to "Fairview Gupkar Road" which is her official residence.

Her official residence was accorded the status of subsidiary jail before shifting her, the order said.

Mufti, 60, was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year. She was later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6.

Omar Abdullah, another former chief minister who was released on March 24, demanded the release of Mufti, saying merely shifting her home while keeping her under detention was a cop out.

"@MehboobaMufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out," Omar said in a tweet.