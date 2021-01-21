Stepping out of home on January 23, read Delhi Traffic Police advisory first

Headlines

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Try Taapsee Pannu's exotic drink for weight loss, muscle pain; check recipe

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Try Taapsee Pannu's exotic drink for weight loss, muscle pain; check recipe

7 Tips to increase hemoglobin level

Bowlers with most hit wicket dismissals in ODI history

Actors who played Lord Ganesha on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Nayanthara shares mushy pictures kissing husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday: ‘There’s no one like you'

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

HomeIndia

India

Stepping out of home on January 23, read Delhi Traffic Police advisory first

There will be restricted movement on certain roads and no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Friday till the rehearsal is over.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2021, 05:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Thursday regarding the restrictions in place for conduct of the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23 (Saturday) for the Republic Day parade to be held on January 26 (Tuesday). The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Saturday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the National Stadium.

There will be restricted traffic movement on certain roads and no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Friday till the rehearsal is over on Saturday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said.

The parade rehersal will commence from Vijay Chowk along Rajpath and pass through Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-Princess Palace- Tilak Marg Radial Road, turn right on the 'C'-Hexagon and then turn left and enter the National Stadium from Gate No-1.
No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11 pm on Friday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the parade is over, Agarwal said.

"The 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Saturday till the entire parade and tableaux enter the National Stadium. Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade, from 9 am to 12:30 pm for their own convenience," Agarwal said.

Though there will be no restriction for people from north Delhi going towards the New Delhi Railway Station or the Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay, according to the advisory.

Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Mori Gate and ISBT Kashmir Gate, it said.
Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-9, NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. 

While buses coming from NH-9 and NH-24 shall take a right turn on Road No-56 and terminate at the ISBT Anand Vihar, the advisory stated. Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge while all inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan, the advisory added.

There will be no change in Metro Rail services for commuters at all stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till noon on Saturday, it said.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 20 up to February 15, the advisory mentioned. 

(with agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    India's richest Ganpati to deck with more than 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver in Mumbai

    'Bloody dumb captain': Former Pakistan spinner criticizes Babar Azam, team management amid escalating injuries

    Special Parliament Session live updates: 5-day session starts with PM Modi's speech

    Meet ex-CFO who worked in Rs 6,00,000 crore firm of Nandan Nilekani, NR Narayana Murthy, now a leading investor in...

    Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE