Delhi Metro up, flyover down: Double-decker road to cut Noida, Ghaziabad travel time

Noida, Greater Noida news: There will be two carriageways on the flyover. (Representational)

In a good news for the people of Delhi, a new double-decker flyover will be built in the National Capital's northeast region. The main feature of the highway will be that those driving on the flyover will be able to see metro trains over them. 50 percent of construction work of the highway has been completed. The flyway is being built between Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura. The length is 1.4 kilometers. The people of Noida and Ghaziabad will be greatly benefitted as they will be able to travel faster. The project is expected to be completed by December 23. The flyover-cum-metro station's work will soon end.

Those going to Noida-Ghaziabad will find an easy route in this flyover. The signature bridge and Delhi Metro's support pillars have been erected. The double-decker design was planned due to paucity of space. These areas have dense populations. This flyover is part of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 corridor.

50 percent of the civil work has been completed. The deadline of the project is this December. DMRC is supervising the project. The flyover is being built between Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor. On the square pillar, the road will be rested. On the circular pillars, Delhi Metro trains will run.

This flyover will provide a way to the traffic coming from GT Road. After this flyover is constructed, the travel between Northeast Delhi and mid-Delhi will get easier. The distance between Bhajanpura-Gokulpuri will also become traffic free.

There will be two carriageways on the flyover. The height of the metro bridge from the ground is 18.5 meters. The below deck road will be 10 meters high.