Delhi lockdown latest update: Ahead of unlock, Delhi Police Commissioner reviews preparedness

Ahead of a possible easing out of the COVID-19 lockdown, Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday undertook a COVID and crime review meeting through video conferencing and discussed the possibilities of a gradual opening up of the lockdown.

According to a release by Delhi Police, discussing the possibilities of a gradual opening up of the lockdown, the Police Commissioner reviewed the plans and arrangements to be put in place to implement COVID appropriate behaviour when there would be more people on the streets and markets. He directed the field officers to study the infection positivity rates area and locality wise, identify the spreader areas and likely vulnerable spots to enforce covid measures like social distancing.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners of Police that police staff should go on the ground to check violations and take necessary action.

Taking stock of the crime situation, cases pending investigation, surveillance of criminals, jail released persons, the Commissioner of Police also cautioned the senior officers that with the increase in movement of people, incidents of street crime might also rise.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31.

With 956 fresh positive COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi's positivity rate further dropped to 1.19 percent, which is the lowest since March 24. The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks. Delhi is currently under lockdown since April 19.