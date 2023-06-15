Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi fire viral video: Students of coaching center climb down burning building using ropes

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and a total of 11 fire tenders have been pressed into service, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Delhi fire viral video: Students of coaching center climb down burning building using ropes
File photo

A fire broke out at a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday. Students rappeled down the building after it caught fire in coaching centre. The fire was reported at 12.30 pm. According to news agency ANI, 11 fire engines were sent to the spot and officials helped the students get away from danger. 

A fire broke out at a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and a total of 11 fire tenders have been pressed into service, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

In a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows.

The fire-fighting operation is underway and the cause of fire is not known yet, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.