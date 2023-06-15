Delhi fire viral video: Students of coaching center climb down burning building using ropes

File photo

A fire broke out at a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday. Students rappeled down the building after it caught fire in coaching centre. The fire was reported at 12.30 pm. According to news agency ANI, 11 fire engines were sent to the spot and officials helped the students get away from danger.

A fire broke out at a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and a total of 11 fire tenders have been pressed into service, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

In a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows.

The fire-fighting operation is underway and the cause of fire is not known yet, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)