'Deeply concerned': Jaishankar alarmed by reports of blasts near cremation site of those slain in Kabul gurudwara attack

In what comes as an alarming piece of news, several blasts were reported to have occurred on Thursday near the cremation site of those who were killed during the attack on Gurudwara Sahib in Afghanistan's Kabul on Wednesday, in which several Indians had been killed.

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar expressed deep concern on reports of blasts near the cremation site.

"Deeply concerned at the blasts reported near the cremation site of those killed during the attack on Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul," the minister said in a tweet, adding, "Our embassy has been in touch with Kabul security authorities. Have asked them to ensure adequate security on site as well as the safe return of families to their homes thereafter."

Our Embassy @IndianEmbKabul has been in touch with Kabul security authorities. Have asked them to ensure adequate security onsite as well as safe return of families to their homes thereafter. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 26, 2020

On Wednesday, the ISIS attack at the Sikh religious site had left several Indians dead. The family of Tian Singh, one of the deceased in the terrorist attack, performed the last rites on this day. His family members had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help from India. Tian Singh, who was among those killed in the attack, had travelled to Afghanistan along with his family to visit their relatives and friends.

The deceased's wife and son had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apprising him of Singh's death and of the violence faced by minorities in Afghanistan. In their letter, they had appealed to the Prime Minister to facilitate transportation of Tian Singh's mortal remains to Delhi where they wish to perform his last rites.

In response, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishanker, had said that the government is working to bring back the mortal remains of Tian Singh, who was killed during the attack.

"Medical opinion is against moving the injured at this stage. The embassy is working on the return of mortal remains of Tian Singh. Will keep you updated," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday expressed his condolences to those killed in the terror attack at the gurdwara in Kabul in Afghanistan.