Dalit man, wife stoned to death by woman's brothers over inter-caste marriage in Karnataka's Gadag

A Dalit man and his wife were brutally killed by stoning, allegedly by the woman's brothers for marrying outside her caste in Karnataka's Gadag district, police said on Wednesday.

While the woman was from the Lambani community, the man belonged to a Dalit community, a senior police official said.

"A woman and her husband were stoned to death by the brothers of the woman as they were from different communities," Shrinath Joshi, Superintendent of Police, Gadag was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.