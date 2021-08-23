COVID-19 third wave: Niti Aayog alerts Centre, warns of 4-5 lakh daily cases in THIS month

In the upcoming surge of COVID-19, there will be 23 percent hospitalisations, the Niti Aayog head member VK Paul said, and asked the central government to prepare 2 lakh ICU beds.

The statement comes after India witnessed a devastating second wave of COVID-19, which peaked in April and May, touching over 3 lakh infections on some days. VK Paul, who is also heading the COVID-19 task force of the central government, warned that in September, India can witness a staggering 4-5 lakh coronavirus infections daily.

The estimate by the Niti Aayog is higher than their projection made in September 2020 before the COVID-19 second wave, when the group said that nearly 20 percent of infected patients with 'severe/moderate' symptoms would require hospitalisation, media reports said.

This recommendation to keep 2 lakh ICU beds ready is based on the pattern of hospitalisation seen from the second wave, in April-June this year. According to a report, during the peak, on June 1, the active caseload of COVID was 18 lakh, in 10 states with maximum cases, 21.74 percent of total infected patients required hospitalisation while 2.2% were in ICU.

The Niti Aayog has suggested the government be ready for worse and keep 2 lakh ICU beds, 1.2 lakh ICU beds with ventilators, 7 lakh non-ICU hospital beds (of them 5 lakh oxygen-enabled), and 10 lakh COVID isolation care beds ready by next month.