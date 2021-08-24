Kerala lockdown news: THIS is what state health minister Veena George has to say - know details

With COVId-19 cases seeing a surge in Kerala, state health minister Veena George will hold an emergency meeting with the health officials on Tuesday to access the Coronavirus situation in the state.

The minister said that the next four weeks are crucial and the government has to be vigilant. It is to be noted that the state had eased the Corona-induced curbs even as cases were seen to rise ahead of the Onam festivities.

"The state has to be extra vigilant for the next four weeks. An emergency meeting of the health department was called on Tuesday morning to assess the situation of the state," Minister stated in an official press note.

Also read Kerala man files plea in court for Covishield after taking both doses of Covaxin, read why

"490 oxygen-equipped pediatric beds, 158 high dependency units (HDU) beds and 96 ICU are being set up for children. Special emphasis is given to ensuring the availability of oxygen. The state has a total oxygen reserve of 870 Metric tons (MT)," she added.

The note further stated that 33 Oxygen Generation Units are being set up which can produce 77 metric tons of oxygen. Private hospitals have started to produce 13 metric tons of oxygen per day as per the direction of state government."

Kerala recorded 13,383 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active tally to 1,54,563, as per the State government on Monday.

As many as 21,942 people recovered from the infection, while 90 succumbed to it during the same duration. At least 85,650 samples have been tested for COVID in the last 24 hours. Test positivity rate in the state is 15.63 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)