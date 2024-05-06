Meet IAS officer, son of a farmer, cleared UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

IAS officer Ravi Sihag is a son of a farmer and is a native of Sri Ganganagar district.

UPSC is one of India's hardest exams to clear to become an IAS officer. A person must dedicate several hours to rigorous study to pass the test. Thousands of candidates seek to take the exam each year to become IFS, IPS, and IAS. Prelims, mains, and interviews are the three stages of the high-profile exam, which only a small percentage of candidates pass. But if you put in enough effort, you can crack even the toughest competitive exam in the nation. This is a similar story of IAS Ravi Kumar Sihag, who made four attempts to clear the UPSC exam.

Ravi Sihag is an IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. On his fourth attempt, he cracked UPSC with an AIR of 18 in the 2021 exam. He was the Hindi medium topper. The young public worker was assigned to the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) and Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) after passing the exam twice in 2018 (337th rank) and 2019 (317th rank).

But Ravi Sihag, an IAS officer, desired the highest position—that of IAS. He decided to prepare for the IAS exam again. But he failed even the UPSC preliminary exam on his third try. But in 2021, on his fourth try, he passed the test with an AIR of 18, and he was appointed as an IAS official.

Rajasthani-born IAS official Ravi Sihag comes from a lowly family. The son of a farmer, Ravi Sihag is an IAS official originally from the district of Sri Ganganagar. IAS officer Ravi Sihag used to assist his father in the fields until he graduated, before studying for the UPSC. At Sharda College in Anupgarh, he completed his BA.