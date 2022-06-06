Covid cases increases rapidly in Kerala and Maharashtra, 12 cases of BA.4 and BA.5 reported in Tamil Nadu

(Image Source: IANS)

The cases of Covid-19 infection in Maharashtra and Kerala have once again gained momentum. In both the states, more than 1,000 cases are being registered daily for the last few days. Meanwhile, 12 cases of BA.4 and BA.5 of Omicron variants have been reported in Tamil Nadu.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, in the last 24 hours, 4270 cases of Covid-19 have been found across the country. Most of these cases have been reported from Kerala and Maharashtra. 1544 cases were registered in Kerala and 1357 in Maharashtra. At the same time, the daily infection rate in the country has also exceeded one percent.

Read | Kerala: 2 cases of ‘highly contagious’ norovirus detected in children, authorities on alert

On Friday, the Central government issued instructions to 5 states regarding the increasing cases of Covid. The government asked the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka to maintain the pace of testing. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed the states to remain alert and implement all necessary safety measures.

In Maharashtra, former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has also got infected again with the virus. He tweeted and gave this information. Covid cases are increasing rapidly in Maharashtra and Mumbai is the most affected. To prevent the spread, the BMC has instructed to intensify testing and keep hospital staff on alert.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also asked the authorities to speed up vaccination process and appealed to people to get booster doses.

The Tamil Nadu government said that cases of sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 of Omicron variants have been found in the state. 150 samples of infected people were sent for testing, out of which BA.4 sub-variants were confirmed in four people and BA.5 sub-variants in eight people. At present, all the infected have been isolated and they are being monitored.