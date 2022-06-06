Kerala: 2 cases of ‘highly contagious’ norovirus detected in children, authorities on alert

File photo

The authorities in Kerala confirmed on Sunday that two cases of the “highly contagious” norovirus have been detected in children from Thiruvananthapuram. It must be noted that norovirus is similar to the diarrhea-inducing rotavirus, which can be fatal if not treated.

The Health Department evaluated the situation and said precautionary measures have been taken as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food. The disease can be kept in check if proper measures regarding the water sanitation of the area are taken, the authorities confirmed.

Further, State Health Minister Veena George said the disease is highly-contagious and urged the people to maintain hygiene to make sure that the norovirus infection does not spread to other localities through contaminated water.

As quoted by PTI, health minister George said, “Norovirus infection has been detected in two children and their health condition is stable. There is no need to be concerned at the moment but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness.”

Norovirus infection was detected in children after they complained of food poisoning and their tests were done by a government lab. Officials have suspected that the children experienced these symptoms after having mid-day meals at school.

The health minister has further urged the public not to panic, as norovirus can be cured and its spread can be contained through basic precautions by the authorities as well as the public.

Norovirus can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces through cases of vomiting and/or diarrhoea, headaches, and body aches, the Health Department said. In extreme cases, loss of fluids occurs and that could lead to dehydration, it said while urging the people to follow precautions such as repeatedly washing hands with soap after using the lavatory.

This comes just as the Covid-19 pandemic has simmered down in India, and most the parts of the world. Though coronavirus is not spreading at its previous pace in the world, a new threat – the monkeypox virus – has been detected in over 20 countries.

(With PTI inputs)

