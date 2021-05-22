COVID-19: Daily cases dip to 2.57 lakh, but deaths remain above 4,000

India recorded over 2.57 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative case tally to over 2.62 crores. The death toll now stands at 2,95,525 with 4,194 new fatalities. According to the Health Ministry data, India currently has over 29 lakh (29,23,400) active cases while over 2.30 crore people have recovered up till now.

The active cases further reduced to 2,923,400, which now comprises 11.63% of the total infections, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 23,070,365, according to the data.

After recording over 3 lakh cases for nearly three weeks, India's daily cases dropped below the mark earlier this week. Nearly 30,000 COVID-19 patients have died since May 15.

According to ICMR, 32,64,84,155 samples tested for COVID-19 up to May 21, 2021. Of these, 20,66,285 samples were tested on Friday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19.32 crore. Total vaccination now stands at 19,33,72,819, said the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry said 6,63,353 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose on Friday, and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Worldwide, over 16.61 crore cases have been logged since the pandemic broke of which 34 lakh people have died.