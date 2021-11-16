Couple narrowly escapes tragedy after rope snaps while parasailing - WATCH

Taking part in adventurous activities and experiencing an adrenaline rush is becoming increasingly popular these days. Everyone tries to find adventure in their lives, but what happens when it gets a little out of hand?

A recent incident occurred in Diu, when a parasailing couple saw the rope attached to the boat snap and plunged directly into the water. Fortunately, both had life jackets on and were quickly rescued by lifeguards.

On Sunday morning, a couple from Junagadh travelled to Diu in search of a once-in-a-lifetime exciting adventure. On Sunday morning, Ajit Kathad, a health worker at a small primary health centre, and his wife Sarla, a teacher, headed for parasailing at Nagoa beach in Diu. After the rope tying to the boat snapped, the couple had a minor accident while struggling several meters up in the air mid-sea with only their life jackets and an unstable parachute above their shoulders to hold on to.

According to Mohan Lakshman, proprietor of Palms Adventure and Water Sports, this is the first time that wind gusts have caused an occurrence like this in the last 3 years.

“We have well-trained staff for rescue operations going by the guidelines and they have all been trained in Goa,” he said. The family went to the police station to report about the carelessness, but no report was filed.

“We wanted to ensure that no other person should face the same experience as us. The company should take up the responsibility,” Kathad stated.