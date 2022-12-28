Video: Rahul Gandhi replies to same t-shirt question, says 'jab tak chal rahi hai...' (Photo: Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has finally revealed why he is donning the same white t-shirt during his Bharat Yodo Yatra which recently entered Delhi. The Congress leader was in the news for wearing just a t-shirt even in the chilling winter in the national capital.

The 52-year-old leader was on Monday seen similarly dressed in a T-shirt as he visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers to pay his tributes.

He was once again spotted wearing a tee shirt at the party`s 138th Foundation Day celebrations in Delhi on Wednesday. During this, he responded to the same t-shirt question, saying, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge...(Will wear it as long as I can)."

Asked about his T-shirt look , Mr @RahulGandhi replied



T Shirt ही चल रही है ।



जब नहीं काम करेगी तब देखेंगे pic.twitter.com/Wy0PaqKP5U December 28, 2022

Former party chief Sonia Gandhi was also among those who participated in the Congress party`s Foundation Day celebrations at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.

READ | Delhi cancels 100 flights alone over busy holiday season, know why

Rahul Gandhi is in the national capital after the Delhi leg of the party`s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him entered the national capital on Saturday. The yatra is currently on a week-long break.