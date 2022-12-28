Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi cancels 100 flights alone over busy holiday season, know why

Flight movements were once again hampered today by the poor visibility that has been impacting the north of the country over the past few days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Delhi cancels 100 flights alone over busy holiday season, know why
Delhi cancels 100 flights alone over busy holiday season, know why

As many as 100 flights have been cancelled in Delhi alone as the city continues to struggle with the extreme cold, with another thick fog layer covering the area on Wednesday.

While efforts were being made to relieve airport congestion in New Delhi over the busy holiday season, a severe fog that blanketed most of north India added to the difficulties faced by air travellers.

"Due to bad weather (fog) for three days, over 100 flights are reported delayed from and to Delhi airport, some have also been diverted to the nearest airport," a Delhi airport official told ANI.

"Early morning fog at Delhi has caused massive delays across the network. We're trying our best to minimize the inconvenience caused..," IndiGo said on Tuesday.

(Also Read: IMD weather update: Cold wave continues to grip Delhi; dense fog in Haryana, UP, Rajasthan till New Year’s Eve)

On Wednesday, aeroplane mobility was again hampered by the recent poor visibility that has affected the northern regions of the nation.

One airline's failure to deploy CAT-III compliant pilots as of yet, according to a Delhi airport official, is another factor contributing to flight delays.

As flight operations at Delhi airport were exclusively for CAT-III compliant ones, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) urged travellers to check their flight status with the airline in question on Tuesday.

"While landing and take-offs are continuing at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT-III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for the updated flight information," DIAL said.

What is CAT-III Instrument Landing System?
Flights are able to land safely in bad visibility thanks to the CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS). With a decision height of 15 metres and a runway visual range (RVR) of up to 50 metres, CAT III-B ILS enables aeroplanes to land.

Over 18 aircraft, the majority of which were headed to towns in northern India from Delhi, were delayed till noon, according to the Flight Information Display System (FIDS) at the airport in Delhi. Arrivals, however, were on time.

Tuesday's severe fog caused the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal to suspend flight operations for about six hours. Numerous people were inconvenienced by the delay.

Vistara, SpiceJet, and IndiGo all apologised for the delays and detours on Tuesday.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.