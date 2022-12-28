IMD weather update: Cold wave continues to grip Delhi; dense fog in Haryana, UP, Rajasthan till New Year’s Eve

Cold wave has gripped Delhi and NCR regions in India (File photo)

Delhi weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its most recent weather update, said that the cold wave conditions in Delhi and several other states in the northern part of India are set to continue for the next few days.

The residents of Delhi have been reeling under extremely cold conditions since Christmas morning, December 25, and the minimum temperature for remains in the single digits for the third time in a row, sparking cold wave conditions in the city.

Not just this, but the national capital is also expected to experience a thick blanket of dense fog, as per the warning issued by the IMD. The central weather agency said that Delhi and its nearby states will experience low visibility till New Year’s Eve this week.

In its fog warning, the IMD said, “Dense to Very Dense Fog likely to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West UP and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 24 hours. However, Dense Fog in isolated pockets is likely to continue over the above region during subsequent 3-4 days.”

Dense to Very Dense Fog likely to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West UP and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 24 hours. However, Dense Fog in isolated pockets likely to continue over the above region during subsequent 3-4 days. pic.twitter.com/vB3LVKPykz December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, leading to cold wave conditions in the capital. While IMD had said that the cold wave in Delhi will end on December 27, it is now expected that it will continue till December 31.

While cold wave is still continuing in parts of northern India, IMD has predicted an improvement in the winter chill conditions in Delhi over the next few days, with the minimum temperature of the day expected to rise to around 10 degrees Celsius soon.

It is expected that the maximum temperature around the day will sit around 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, making the weather conditions more stable than yesterday. Meanwhile, it is likely that a cold wave will grip northern India once again during the first week of January.

READ | Amid Covid BF.7 scare in India, know who is eligible to get Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine booster dose