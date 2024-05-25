KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Pat Cummins eyes another title as Sunrisers Hyderabad face KKR in final

Cricket
Follow live score from final of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH here.
The highly anticipated IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is scheduled to take place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are eager to claim the championship title after a significant period without silverware, and are expected to deliver a thrilling match to bring the 17th edition of the tournament to a close.
Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders have demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the season, finishing at the top of the points table and securing a convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 to advance to the finals. Kolkata also emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against SRH during their initial league-stage match this season.
Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final with a commanding win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Despite making their third appearance in the summit clash, the Sunrisers have struggled to maintain consistency throughout the season. With just one win in their last five encounters against the Knight Riders, they are considered the underdogs heading into the upcoming final on Sunday.
May 25, 2024
The Risers Way. #PlayWithFire #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/ZFUFGhzllH— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 25, 2024
Two Captains. One Trophy— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2024
..And an eventful Chennai evening
All eyes on the #Final #TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | #TheFinalCall pic.twitter.com/5i0nfuWTGN
KKR and SRH have faced off in a total of 27 IPL matches to date. KKR has emerged victorious in 18 of these encounters, while SRH has claimed victory in 9. The highest total posted by Kolkata against Hyderabad stands at 208 runs, whereas SRH's highest total against KKR is 228 runs.
In the current season, these two teams have met twice. Despite their efforts, Hyderabad has yet to secure a win against Kolkata in the IPL 2024 season. They suffered a narrow defeat in the league match by a margin of 4 runs, and were also defeated in Qualifier 1 by 8 wickets.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar