KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Pat Cummins eyes another title as Sunrisers Hyderabad face KKR in final

Follow live score from final of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH here.

The highly anticipated IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is scheduled to take place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are eager to claim the championship title after a significant period without silverware, and are expected to deliver a thrilling match to bring the 17th edition of the tournament to a close.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders have demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the season, finishing at the top of the points table and securing a convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 to advance to the finals. Kolkata also emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against SRH during their initial league-stage match this season.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final with a commanding win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Despite making their third appearance in the summit clash, the Sunrisers have struggled to maintain consistency throughout the season. With just one win in their last five encounters against the Knight Riders, they are considered the underdogs heading into the upcoming final on Sunday.