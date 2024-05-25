Kamaal R Khan reveals his one kidney is damaged, can't see from one eye; netizens wish for his speedy recovery

Kamaal R Khan shared that he has been suffering from high blood pressure for the past six months.

Kamaal R Khan, also popularly known as KRK, is known for his scathing reviews of Hindi films on his social media. He is often trolled for his controversial opinions. However, on Saturday, May 25, the actor shared a shocking piece of news about his health.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Kamaal R Khan wrote, "I was suffering from high blood pressure for last six months but I didn’t realise it. Today I got all the reports and my one kidney is damaged. One eyesight has also gone."

Netizens wished for his speedy recovery in the comments section. One of them wrote, "May God heal you and bless you with health", while another added, "Bhai may Lord give you all strength!! Stay strong you can do it."

In his next post on X, KRK also shared his current blood pressure - 120/66 with his pulse of 100. Sharing the photo, the self-proclaimed critic wrote, "I have controlled it."

KRK aka Kamaal R Khan had acted in and produced films like Sitam, and Deshdrohi and is currently working on the sequel Deshdrohi 2. He was also seen in the 2014 thriller Ek Villain. He also appeared on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 3 in 2009. He entered on first day, was ejected for breaking the rules of the Bigg Boss house within 18 days, then came back in the show as guest on day 46 and stayed inside the house till day 67. Amitabh Bachchan hosted Bigg Boss 3.

