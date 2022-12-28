‘It was love of my life’: Rahul Gandhi talks about his favourite bike and why he doesn't like ‘Enfields’

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Delhi. As few weeks ago he was seen riding Royal Enfield in his Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi has revealed some interesting details about the love for driving and the bikes that he likes to ride. The Congress leader is currently travelling across India on foot as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign. During the journey, Rahul Gandhi talked to numerous publications and YouTubers revealing few insights about himself and in his recent interaction with Mashable India, the Indian politician has revealed a side that not many are aware of. While talking to Mashable India, Rahul Gandhi revealed that he does not like Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Rahul Gandhi revealed that he does not like the brakes and balance of the Royal Enfield bikes. It is worth noting that although the politician does not like Royal Enfield motorcycles, he was seen riding a Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm in his Bharat Jodo Yatra a few weeks ago.

Right after revealing his opinion about Royal Enfield bikes, Gandhi revealed that he likes the Yamaha RD 350 instead. “They are dangerous, they are too strong and their power band kicks in late. So for a long time nothing happens. It’s a two-stroke engine and it has got a very nasty curve. It does nothing for a while and suddenly it takes off. It is dangerous and you can fall,” Rahul Gandhi said while talking about the classic Yamaha RD 350.

Rahul Gandhi also revealed that his favourite bike was the Aprilia RS 250. “It was the love of my life,” Gandhi said while talking about the bike. He said that he used to ride that bike when he was in London. Gandhi revealed that he was impressed by the power output of the bike and how it was able to take on the other bikes in the higher segment.