Royal Enfield Bullet 350 at just Rs 18,700, viral bill from 1986 shocks netizens

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 viral bill from 1986.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one the most iconic bikes in India. The Bullet 350 is Royal Enfield’s most popular bike and it has a long legacy in the country. Over the decades, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has gone through some major cosmetic and mechanical changes but the soul and feel of the bike is moreover the same. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price in India currently starts at Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) but do you know the iconic Bullet 350 was once available at just Rs 18,700. It may seem unbelievable but it is true and we have proof of it.

An old bill of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 going viral on social media platforms has left fans surprised as the price of the bike in the bill is Rs 18,700. The bill doing rounds on the internet is from 1986, around 36 years old. The viral bill of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Standard model was issued by Sandeep Auto Company that is based in Jharkhand. You can see the viral image of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 bill from 1986 below.



For those who are unaware, the Royal Enfield Bullet was just called Enfield Bullet in 1986. It was considered a reliable motorcycle at that time as well and it was used by the Indian army to patrol the border areas.

The Royal Enfield Bullet is one of the oldest bikes in the company’s portfolio and many recognise the bike maker due the Bullet brand only. If rumours are to be believed, Royal Enfield is planning to launch a new Bullet with 650cc engine in India soon. Until now, the Royal Enfield Bullet was only available with 350cc and 500cc engine options.