Kerala imposes complete weekend lockdown on July 31 and August 1 - know what's allowed, what's not

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government has imposed a complete weekend lockdown on July 31 and August 1 (Saturday and Sunday).

Complete lockdown to be imposed in #Kerala on 31st July and 1st August due to rising COVID19 cases in the state pic.twitter.com/I31OvXGSoJ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government is sending a six-member team to Kerala headed by the Director of National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management.

Kerala recorded 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301, with the number of people who succumbed to the virus rising to 16,457 with 131 more deaths.