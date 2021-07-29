Trending#

Kerala imposes complete weekend lockdown on July 31 and August 1 - know what's allowed, what's not

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government has imposed a complete weekend lockdown on July 31 and August 1 (Saturday and Sunday).


Updated: Jul 29, 2021, 10:39 AM IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government is sending a six-member team to Kerala headed by the Director of National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management.

Kerala recorded 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301, with the number of people who succumbed to the virus rising to 16,457 with 131 more deaths.