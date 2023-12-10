CLAT 2024 Result today: Check expected cut-offs for top 5 NLUs

The CLAT 2024 examination was conducted on December 3, 2023 at 139 exam centres across India.

The Consortium of National Law University will announce the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today (December 10, 2023). Candidates who gave the exam must check out the results on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on December 3, 2023 at 139 exam centres across India. The provisional answer key was released on December 4 and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to submit the objection was till December 5, 2023. The final answer key was released on December 9, 2023 (yesterday).

How to download CLAT 2024 answer key

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024 final answer key will be displayed on the home screen.

Enter the registered details and then click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

View and download the answer key.

To download the CLAT 2024 scorecard, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the clat 2024 result link

Submit the login information

CLAT 2024 Result will appear on the screen

View and download the result

CLAT 2024 Result: Expected cut-off for top 5 NLUs