CLAT 2024 Result today: Check expected cut-offs for top 5 NLUs

The Consortium of National Law University will announce the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today (December 10, 2023). Candidates who gave the exam must check out the results on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The examination was conducted on December 3, 2023 at 139 exam centres across India. The provisional answer key was released on December 4 and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to submit the objection was till December 5, 2023. The final answer key was released on December 9, 2023 (yesterday).
How to download CLAT 2024 answer key
To download the CLAT 2024 scorecard, follow these steps:
CLAT 2024 Result: Expected cut-off for top 5 NLUs
|NLU name
|Cut-off score
|NLSIU Bengaluru
|90+
|NALSAR Hyderabad
|90+
|WBNUJS Kolkata
|90+
|NLU Jodhpur
|84+
|GNLU Gandhinagar
|84+
|NLIU Bhopal
|84+