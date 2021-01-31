Chennai: Seven flyers arrested for concealing 2.88 kg gold capsules in stomach

Chennai Air Customs has said that they have busted a new modus operandi of Gold smuggling, where smugglers swallowed gold paste capsules (wrapped in rubber or polythene cover) and tied them with a thread. According to senior officials, the prevalent method of gold smuggling is rectal concealment.

Based on the information, eight passengers who arrived from Dubai and Sharjah via by Emirates Flight EK542 and Air Arabia Flight G9471 on January 22, were intercepted on suspicion of gold smuggling. The passengers - Ganakavalli, Nishanthi, Kala Peradeep Kumar, Jayaraj, Jegatheesh, Ghabar Khan, Mohammed Hikkam, and Thasleem Fathima hail from different districts of Tamil Nadu.

On being questioned, the passengers were said to have admitted to concealing gold paste capsules in their stomach and rectum.

The passengers stated that they swallowed gold paste capsules before departure. As per officials, the passengers voluntarily requested in writing for taking suitable action under Customs Act to recover the gold paste capsules.

The passengers were admitted to Stanley Government hospital in the city to recover the capsules under medical supervision. The process of recovery is said to have been cumbersome and the individuals were fed a heavy diet to facilitate ejection in a natural way. The process had taken eight days to complete.

Each capsule concealed in the stomach was 1.1-1.7 cm in diameter and weighed between 15-24 grams. Total 161 gold capsules weighing 2.88 kg, valued at Rs. 1.28 crore were recovered from the stomach of 8 passengers.

Further, 8 bundles containing 61 capsules weighing 1.18 kg gold and valued at Rs. 51.36 lakhs were also recovered. In addition 3 gold chains, 8 gold bits, 8 gold rings, 2 bundles of gold paste totally valued at Rs. 30.64 lakhs were recovered from handbags and pant pockets.

Total 4.15 kg gold valued at Rs. 2.17 crore seized under Customs Act from eight passengers, of which seven have been arrested.