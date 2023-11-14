Headlines

Chennai: Schools to remain closed tomorrow due to persistent heavy rainfall

Authorities in many districts of Tamil Nadu announced a school holiday on Tuesday due to the continuous downpour that battered the state's coastal and interior districts.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Following a period of intense rainfall in the city, district collector Rashmi Siddarth Zagade declared on Tuesday that all schools in the Chennai district would be closed on November 15. Authorities in many districts of Tamil Nadu announced a school holiday on Tuesday due to the continuous downpour that battered the state's coastal and interior districts.

During the state's first significant period of the North-East Monsoon, the sky over Chennai is probably going to clear up. On November 14, the weather agency predicted a likelihood of isolated periods of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The IMD continued, "An upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea is likely to cause a low-pressure area to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours." Around November 16, it is expected to shift to the west-northwest and center into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Schools in the districts of Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore were closed due to the persistent rain that washed over the area. Most areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may see light to moderate rainfall during the course of the next five days. There may be thunderstorm activity on Tuesday as well.

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema, the IMD has predicted light to moderate downpours and thunderstorms for today and tomorrow. Meteorologists also predict rainfall in West Bengal and Odisha on November 15.

"Heavy rainfall is possible over coastal areas of west Bengal and Odisha on 16th November," it warned. Northeastern India's Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience heavy rainfall on November 17 and 18.

 

