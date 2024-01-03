'Brij Bhushan's Propaganda…’: Sakshi Malik on protests against veteran wrestlers

Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Weight loss: 6 benefits of honey lemon water on an empty stomach

Inside photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Youngest captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

HomeIndia

India

'Brij Bhushan's Propaganda…’: Sakshi Malik on protests against veteran wrestlers

“For past two-three days, Brij Bhushan’s goons have become very active. My mother is getting threats via phone calls. People are calling and saying that a case will be registered against someone in my family," she said.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India wrestler and Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik on Wednesday accused the wrestlers protesting against her and other veteran wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia of running propaganda against them for former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Young wrestlers held a protest against veteran grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday, accusing them of destructing wrestling-related activities and ruining the future of children pursuing the sport.

"I have given years of my life to wrestling and retired recently so you can tell how stressed I am mentally. There is an IT cell of Brij Bhushan on social media. These protestors are his people and running a propaganda for him. Brij Bhushan was making allegations against us earlier too during the protest," said Sakshi to the media in a press conference.

Sakshi went on to clarify that they did not have any problem with the newly elected federation, except for the president Sanjay Singh. She also went on to say that she welcomes the suspension of the newly-elected federation by the Union Sports Ministry.

Sakshi added that the 'goons' of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are targeting her family. “For past two-three days, Brij Bhushan’s goons have become very active. My mother is getting threats via phone calls. People are calling and saying that a case will be registered against someone in my family.People on social media are abusing us but they should remember that they have sisters and daughters at their home,” the wrestler said.

"We only had a problem with Sanjay Singh. We do not have any problem with the new federation body or the Ad-hoc committee. I request PM Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji to ensure that Sanjay Singh has no involvement in WFI. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure our safety. Brij Bhushan (BJP leader & former WFI chief) is targeting my family," said Sakshi.

Sakshi said that even though she is retiring, she wants the wrestlers who will play in her 58 kg category to secure a gold or silver in the Paris 2024 Olympics and outdo her bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics.

"I request the ad-hoc committee to hold nationals and camps for U15, U17, U20 categories. No youngster should face any issues," she added.

Sakshi said that it would be great for women wrestlers if women are given some responsibilities in the federation.

"I cannot say that I will step into administration. But If there are some women in the federation, it would be good for women wrestlers, Women wrestlers will be able to go and express themselves freely," she said.

The ad hoc committee for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday announced it would host the National Coaching Camp for Senior Wrestlers in preparation for the forthcoming Asian Olympics qualifying and World qualifying tournament.

Along with this, the committee has scheduled the Senior National Championships for wrestling.

The decision was announced following a press release by the ad hoc committee. The senior National Championships will take place from February 2 to 5 in Jaipur and will be orchestrated by the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

(with agency inputs)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett see change in net worth; know who gained most

    Dunki vs Salaar: Rajkumar Hirani admits box office clash affects both films' earnings, calls it inescapable | Exclusive

    SA vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa register their lowest Test score against India after being bowled out for 55 runs

    COVID-19: India reports 573 new cases, 2 deaths; 312 JN.1 cases so far

    Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

    In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

    5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

    Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE