'Brij Bhushan's Propaganda…’: Sakshi Malik on protests against veteran wrestlers

“For past two-three days, Brij Bhushan’s goons have become very active. My mother is getting threats via phone calls. People are calling and saying that a case will be registered against someone in my family," she said.

Former India wrestler and Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik on Wednesday accused the wrestlers protesting against her and other veteran wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia of running propaganda against them for former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Young wrestlers held a protest against veteran grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday, accusing them of destructing wrestling-related activities and ruining the future of children pursuing the sport.

"I have given years of my life to wrestling and retired recently so you can tell how stressed I am mentally. There is an IT cell of Brij Bhushan on social media. These protestors are his people and running a propaganda for him. Brij Bhushan was making allegations against us earlier too during the protest," said Sakshi to the media in a press conference.

Sakshi went on to clarify that they did not have any problem with the newly elected federation, except for the president Sanjay Singh. She also went on to say that she welcomes the suspension of the newly-elected federation by the Union Sports Ministry.

Sakshi added that the 'goons' of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are targeting her family. “For past two-three days, Brij Bhushan’s goons have become very active. My mother is getting threats via phone calls. People are calling and saying that a case will be registered against someone in my family.People on social media are abusing us but they should remember that they have sisters and daughters at their home,” the wrestler said.

"We only had a problem with Sanjay Singh. We do not have any problem with the new federation body or the Ad-hoc committee. I request PM Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji to ensure that Sanjay Singh has no involvement in WFI. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure our safety. Brij Bhushan (BJP leader & former WFI chief) is targeting my family," said Sakshi.

Sakshi said that even though she is retiring, she wants the wrestlers who will play in her 58 kg category to secure a gold or silver in the Paris 2024 Olympics and outdo her bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics.

"I request the ad-hoc committee to hold nationals and camps for U15, U17, U20 categories. No youngster should face any issues," she added.

Sakshi said that it would be great for women wrestlers if women are given some responsibilities in the federation.

"I cannot say that I will step into administration. But If there are some women in the federation, it would be good for women wrestlers, Women wrestlers will be able to go and express themselves freely," she said.

The ad hoc committee for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday announced it would host the National Coaching Camp for Senior Wrestlers in preparation for the forthcoming Asian Olympics qualifying and World qualifying tournament.

Along with this, the committee has scheduled the Senior National Championships for wrestling.

The decision was announced following a press release by the ad hoc committee. The senior National Championships will take place from February 2 to 5 in Jaipur and will be orchestrated by the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

(with agency inputs)