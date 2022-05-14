Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura Chief Minister, Trinamool Congress says 'good bye and good riddance'

Biplab Deb submitted his resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Agartala: Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday resigned as the Chief Minister of Tripura, just a year before the north-eastern state goes to assembly polls. He submitted his resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya. Explaining the move, he said he wants to work as the worker of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to help it retain power.

"To strengthen the base of the BJP in the state, I need to work on grassroot level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form the BJP government again in the coming Assembly elections," he was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying.

Union minister and BJP central observer, Bhupendra Yadav, said a meeting of the legislative party will be organised at 8 pm today to elect a new leader.

"Under the leadership of Biplab Deb, there has been a lot of development in the state in the last 4 years. Today, he has tendered his resignation to the Governor," he added.

"The Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb told reporters.

Biplab Dev, known for making controversial comments, went to Delhi on Thursday to meet Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

He was appointed as the Chief Minister of the state after the BJP won the elections in 2018, dislodging the Left government of 25 years.

The Trinamool Congress said the removal of Deb is the beginning of the end of the BJP in Tripura. The party tweeted, "Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in Tripura!"

