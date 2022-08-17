Bihar: Fake police station running in guest house busted, 'cops' worked for Rs 500 daily

Picture: File Photo (Representational image)

A fake police station operating in Anurag Guest House in the Banka city of Bihar was busted by police on Wednesday morning. For the past eight months, this fake police station has been extorting money from the locals. Surprisingly, no one was aware that a fraudulent police station was operating. The man and a woman dressed as a police officer were detained during the raid by the police.

The young woman, Anita Devi, who pretended to be a police officer, was also found to be in possession of a pistol. She stated that the higher officers had given her this "katta" as a training tool. She asserted that Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, ordered her reinstatement.

Juli Kumari, a resident of Khanpur in Sultanganj, and Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Lodhia village in Fullidumar who was employed as a clerk in the fake police station, have also been arrested. Akash Kumar, a native of Khanpur in the district of Bhagalpur, was also arrested along with several other documents and a police uniform.

All of the accused admitted after police questioning that they were carrying out the orders of their senior officer, Bhola Yadav. Bhola Yadav, the accused, lives in the Fullidumar neighbourhood. The accused said that they received a daily wage of Rs 500 for their services. Additionally, his personal chef was taken into custody by the police from the guest home, and he is currently being questioned.

According to SDPO DC Srivastava, the main gang member operating the fake police gang is still on the loose and will be arrested soon.