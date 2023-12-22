Bihar: 14-year-old girl beaten to death for plucking gram leaves in Kaimur

She had gone to the farmland with her cousin to pluck gram leaves.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death for plucking gram leaves from the field of an influential farmer in Bihar's Kaimur district on Wednesday. Police have booked four persons, including a father and son, for the incident. According to police, the girl was the daughter of one Jitendra Ram of Hata village under Chainpur police station. She had gone to the farmland with her cousin to pluck gram leaves, TOI reported.

“The owner of the farmland, Ramadhar Yadav, and his son, Gaurav Yadav, caught the girl and assaulted her with bamboo sticks. The girl died after reaching home,” SHO of Chainpur police station, Shambhu Kumar, told the publication over the phone. “We are conducting raids to nab the accused persons,” the SHO said. He added the accused persons hail from Nandana village, around 1km from the victim’s village.