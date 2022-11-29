Search icon
Bihar: 14-year-old allegedly raped by headmaster, 4 boys in Kaimur district

In a Bihar village, a young girl was allegedly raped by the headmasters and four boys.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

On Saturday in Bihar's Kaimur district, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a group of guys and later sexually assaulted by one of them, according to authorities. They ran away when the headmaster of the public elementary school saw them. The headmaster raped the victim rather than helping her out.

The incident happened after the girl had left to take a bath, according to the complaint. She was taken away at the same moment by four boys. They took her to a remote location some distance away, where one of the boys sexually assaulted her while the other boys stood by and watched on.

The school's headmaster watched the four boys dragging the girl away and kept a safe distance and followed them. The alleged headmaster, Surendra Kumar Bhaskar, was seen raping the girl by the boys, who immediately ran away. The victim told the police she believed the headmaster would rescue her, but instead he also sexually assaulted her and dumped her body in a pool of blood in the bushes. According to the police, the boys and the suspected headmaster have been detained for violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

The girl has been sent to the neighbourhood hospital for treatment and a medical examination. Under Section 164 of the IPC, the girl's statement would be recorded in front of a magistrate. While the boy is missing, the suspected headmaster has been taken into custody. To get the boy, raids are being carried out. Action would also be taken against the other three guys whose identities have come forth, according to Bhabhua DSP Sunil Kumar.

