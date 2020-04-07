Bhilwara Model: How this Rajasthan district has shown the way in fight against coronavirus

Known as India's Manchester because of its textile industry, Bhilwara in Rajasthan had recorded 30% of total COVID-19 cases in the state by the end of the month. The district administration, however, acted promptly and imposed a strict lockdown, even revoking passes issued to media and NGOs and delivering groceries to homes.

The 'Bhilwara model' to fight the coronavirus pandemic has now become a template to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

On March 19, six positive cases were reported from the district in a single day. The administration acted promptly and has now presented a model as to how to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The model was even praised by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba who acknowledged district collector Rajendra Bhatt's work.

After witnessing its first case on March 19, curfew was imposed in the district the very next day. The district has adopted 'trace, test and treat' model. Bhilwara has sent the highest number of samples for testing - 2708 - out of which 27 patients have tested positive.

24 new #Coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan today - Banswara 4, Churu 1, Jaipur 3, Jaisalmer 7 & Jodhpur 9. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 325: Rajasthan Health Dept The 7 positive cases in Jaisalmer are contacts of the person found positive in Bikaner pic.twitter.com/5DgnPJ3Fro — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

The district collector said that first coronavirus cases were found at Brijesh Bangar Memorial Hospital. They were doctors and nursing staff who had come in contact with many people. On contract tracing, it was found that they had come in contact with 6,000 people. Besides, patients from four states and 15 districts of Rajasthan had visited the hospital. The administration traced them, informed local administration and asked all of them to remain quarantined.

The very next day, curfew was imposed.

Over 25 lakh people in the district have been screened out of which 16,382 were marked for isolation. Later, 1215 people marked in the second round after they showed flu-like symptoms. They have been isolated in their homes and government officials are guarding their houses.

They cannot go outside for 14 days and neither can they meet anyone for the period.

There is a strict curfew in the district, no shops are open and only government officials are allowed on the road. Essential items like vegetables, milk, groceries and medicines are being home delivered.

The Bhilwara model is being praised for the prompt response by the district administration and the arrangement it has made for the people during the lockdown. District police chief Harendra Kumar informed that all five entry-exit points of the district are closed and 45 checkpoints have been put up to stop the movement of people.

The police first devised a three-layered strategy to keep everybody home during the curfew with the help of 3,000 cops, homeguards and reserve personnel. With masks and sanitizer, the safety of police personnel was also ensured.

The district administration then ensured the essential supplies to households.

The police chief thanked the public for support and said that they receive encouragement whenever they visit an area.