'Best way to silence Davinder Singh', says Rahul Gandhi on handing case to NIA

In another attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the decision to handover J&K DSP Davinder Sigh's case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) wsa the 'best way to silence' him. He also added that any investigation into the case is now 'as good as dead'.

Training his guns on the NIA chief Yogesh Chander Modi, Rahul said that the agency had earlier investigated the 2002 Gujarat riots and the Harem Pandya assasination cases.

"The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead," he wrote on microblogging website Twitter.

The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why?? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 17, 2020

Yesterday, Gandhi had questioned the silence of PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the case.

DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2020

Davinder Singh, the Deputy Superintendent (DSP) of J&K police, was arrested by security forces on Saturday along with top Hizbul commanders during a counter-terror operation in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The arrest of a decorated top officer, who was deployed with the anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar International Airport, has shocked the security forces operating in the valley as he has been involved in several anti-terrorism operations in the militancy-hit J&K.

The Union home ministry has asked the NIA to launch a probe in the case.