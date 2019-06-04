Bengal: TMC leader Nirmal Kundu shot dead by unidentified men in North Kolkata’s Dum Dum area

A TMC leader was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Nimta, North Kolkata's 24 Dum Dum region, West Bengal Tuesday evening. The leader has been identified as Nirmal Kundu.

Kundu, who is the president of ward number 6 in Dum Dum Municipality, was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head, where he was declared dead. T

The area where he was shot dead is prevailing under tension.

Following this incident, police have started searching local BJP leader residence as TMC has alleged BJP's involvement in this case.

(Further details awaited ...)