All about Baba Neem Karoli, Hindu guru who is Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Julia Roberts, Mark Zuckerberg's inspiration

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently went viral on social media after their video of visiting an ashram in Vrindavan went viral. The video was shot when they visited Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan on January 4. The couple stayed at the ashram for an hour and also meditated in a hut while they were there.

Radhekrishna Pathak, a trustee of Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, said that Anushka's family has been an ardent devotee of Baba Neem Karoli for a long time. Apart from Kohli and Anushka, other notable personalities who have visited Baba Neem Karoli's ashram are Steve Jobs, Julia Roberts, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Who was Baba Neem Karoli?

Neem Karoli Baba was a Hindu Guru and an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman. All his followers addressed him as Maharaj-ji. Neem Karoli Baba's real name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma and he was born in 1900 in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district's Akbarpur village. He was born into a wealthy Brahmin family.

Neem Karoli Baba was married at the young age of 11, but he left his home to become a sadhu. After his father requested him, he returned home and fathered two sons and one daughter, trying to live a happy married life.

Outside India, Baba Neem Karoli is famous for being a spiritual master of several Americans who travelled to India in the 1960s and 70s. Baba Neem Karoli was a practitioner of bhakti yoga and believed that service to others is the best expression of unrestricted devotion to God.

It was in 1974, Steve Jobs travelled to India to study Hinduism and Indian spirituality along with his friend Dan Kottke. They also wanted to meet Baba Neem Karoli but he had already died by then.

Being inspired by Jobs, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in 2015, also visited Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Kainchi.

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts has said that she was drawn to Hinduism because of Baba Neem Karoli. During an interview when Julia was asked where her interest in Hindusim comes from, she said, "It came from seeing a picture of a guru called Neem Karoli Baba and I was so drawn to the picture of this person and I did not know who he was or what he was about but felt very strong interest."

For the unversed, Baba Neem Karoli died on September 11, 1973, in a hospital at Vrindavan after slipping into a diabetic coma.

Ram Dass and Larry Brilliant also founded ‘Seva Foundation’ in Berkley, California which was also funded by Steve Jobs. Baba Neem Karoli's ashram is located in many Indian and US cities.