From H-1B to B-2 tourist visa, F-1 student visa: A look at different types of visas available for visiting United States

File Photo

If you planning to visit the United States whether for work or tourist purposes, among other reasons, you need to know which kind of visa you will require. The United States offers various kinds of visas for several different purposes.

One of the most common types of visa available to travel is the B-2 tourist visa. This visa is issued to anyone who visits the US for pleasure, tourism, or medical treatment. To get a B-2 visa, one must show that their visit to the US is temporary and that one has sufficient funds to cover their trip duration. The B-2 visa is commonly valid for up to six months, but it can be extended for up to an additional six months if needed.

Another type of visa the United States offers is the F-1 student visa. This visa is issued to all those individuals who wish to visit the United States to study at an accredited educational institution. The F-1 visa is normally valid for the duration of your studies, with an addition to a grace period of 60 days to allow one to prepare to go home.

READ | Exchange old Rs 5 coin, Rs 10 Mata Vaishno Devi coin for Rs 10 lakh, know how

Any individual who wants to visit the United States for work purposes can apply for various kinds of visas. The H-1B visa is a temporary work visa for individuals in specialty fields (engineering, science, and computer programming). The H-1B visa is generally valid for up to three years, but it can be extended for an additional three years.

There is also an L-1 visa which is issued to the ones who are transferring to a US office from an affiliated company abroad. For managers and executives, the L-1 visa is valid for up to 7 years, while for specialised knowledge workers, it is available for up to five years.

READ | Planning a trip to Bangkok, Pattaya for Valentines' Day 2023? Check price, duration and other details of this IRCTC pack

For all entrepreneurs and business owners, the E-2 treaty investor visa is an option. This visa is issued to individuals who want to visit the United States and want to visit to invest in a business or manage an enterprise that they have invested in. The E-2 visa is commonly valid for up to five years but it can be renewed indefinitely for as long as the business remains in operation and the investment is in place.

Several other kinds of visas are available for travel to the United States. These visas include a J-1 exchange visitor visa, an O-1 visa, and the P-1 visa.

It is important to note that though there are several kinds of visas available for travel to the United States, it is necessary to choose the right one depending on the purpose of your visit.

There are several requirements and limitations behind getting a US visa so it is imperative to gather all the information and documents to get the visa without facing any hurdles.