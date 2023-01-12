Exchange old Rs 5 coin, Rs 10 Mata Vaishno Devi coin for Rs 10 lakh, know how

File Photo

If you are in possession of rare or special coins, or currency notes then you can auction them online and earn lakhs of rupees by sitting at home. There is a growing demand in the market for old coins of Rs 1, 2 and old notes of Rs 1,2,5. Some of these notes and coins might fetch you Rs 10 lakhs online.

To earn a large sum, you will have to be in possession of Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins with a photo of Mata Vaishno Devi on it. These coins were first issued in the year 2002 and people are willing to shell out Rs 10 lakh on them because of Mata Rani's photo on the coin which many consider being highly auspicious.

Due to the high demand for it, there might also be an online auction where you can sell the coins.

Here are some other notes and coins in demand

Re 1 old note with the signature of Governor HM Patel in 1957. The serial number of this note is 123456.

Rs 5 and Rs 10 commemorative coins of ONGC

100 denomination notes in a unique numeric series of 000 786 bearing the signature of former RBI governor D Subbarao.

Rs 10 note of 1943 signed by RBI governor CD Deshmukh. The note has the Ashoka Pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other.

It is important to note that these coins and notes can be sold online on several platforms that buy and sell old goods. Register yourself on these websites and sell your goods to earn some money.

It is important to note that back in August 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a notice concerning the buying and selling of currency notes and coins that are done online.

The statement said, "It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from the public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms."

(Disclaimer: DNA does not promote the online buying and selling of old coins, or bank notes)